Investments in next-generation infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the expansion of network coverage in the region, will drive fixed broadband revenue during the forecast period
The researcher estimates that fixed broadband and IPTV revenue will increase by EUR 1.1 billion in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) by 2023, driven by large-scale next-generation access (NGA) roll-outs. In this report, we examine key trends and drivers and provide comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecast for the CEE region and for 14 individually modelled countries.
This report provides:
- a 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the Central and Eastern European region and for 14 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries
- a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.
Data Coverage
Fixed connections
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed revenue
- Service, retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed voice traffic
- Outgoing minutes, MoU
Key Topics Covered
Chapter Number:
5. Executive summary
6. Telecoms fixed revenue will continue to grow during the next few years, driven by revenue growth from fixed network investments
7. Worldwide trends
8. Worldwide: fixed service revenue will continue to increase in the forecast period, reaching USD582 billion in 2023
9. Regional trends
10. The relatively low rate of fixed broadband household penetration means that there is potential for an increased number of connections and revenue growth
11. Fixed services: next generation access (NGA) adoption will increase strongly over the forecast period, led by the roll-out of fibre
12. Broadband: the number of household broadband connections will increase in all countries in CEE thanks to a better economic outlook and more NGA investments
13. Broadband: the broadband segment is highly competitive in most CEE countries, but increased bundling will help to stabilise long-term ASPU
14. Fixed services: fixed-mobile converged bundles and speed upgrades will help operators to maintain revenue growth
15. Country-level trends
16. Czech Republic: investments in fixed broadband infrastructure will drive fixed revenue
17. Poland: operators' key focus will be on NGA network roll-outs and coverage upgrades
18. Russia: operators' mergers and acquisitions of regional players has led to greater fixed market competition
19. Turkey: inflation will distort revenue trends, but strong operator investments in fixed, mobile and pay-TV services will drive revenue growth
20. Forecast methodology and assumptions
21. Our forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge
22. Examples of forecast input drivers
