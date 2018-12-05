Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2018) - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Altius Royalty Corporation ("Altius") has exercised the final royalty option under the Share Purchase and Royalty Option Agreement dated July 19, 2013 between the Company and Altius. As a result of the exercise of the final option, Altius has paid the Company C$5.0 million and in return received an additional gross revenue royalty ("Construction GRR") on the Gunnison Copper Project.

"This investment by one of the mining industry's foremost royalty companies is another significant endorsement for the Gunnison Copper Project," said Excelsior's President and CEO, Stephen Twyerould. "As we transition into the next new copper producer in the United States, we do so from a position of fiscal strength supported by excellent funding partners such as Altius."

"We have been continually impressed by Excelsior's ability to overcome challenging conditions and to ultimately deliver the Gunnison Copper Project to this construction decision milestone. We offer our sincere congratulations to the team and look forward to Gunnison becoming the 16th paying royalty in our portfolio," said Brian Dalton, President and CEO of Altius.

The terms of the Construction GRR are Altius has paid C$5.0 million for a gross revenue royalty that is equal to (i) 0.625% while the plant capacity of all the plants operated or constructed by the Company or its affiliates for use in connection with the Gunnison Copper Project ("Plant Capacity") is less than 75 million lbs. of copper per annum; and (ii) 0.5% while the Plant Capacity is greater than or equal to 75 million lbs. of copper per annum.

Combined with the GRRs that Altius previously acquired (see Excelsior news releases July 29, 2014 and August 1, 2013) Altius now holds a 1.625% GRR on the Gunnison Copper Project while Plant Capacity is less than 75 million lbs. of copper per annum and 1.5% while the Plant Capacity is greater than or equal to 75 million lbs. of copper per annum.

About Altius

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams that generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre-development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. In addition, Altius holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior "The Copper Solution Company" is a mineral exploration and development company that is advancing the Gunnison Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The project is a fully-permitted, advanced staged, low cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery copper extraction project. The Feasibility Study projected an after-tax NPV of US$ 807 million and an IRR of 40% using a US$ 2.75 per pound copper price and a 7.5% discount rate.

Excelsior's technical work on the Gunnison Copper Project is supervised by Stephen Twyerould, Fellow of AUSIMM, President & CEO of Excelsior and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Twyerould has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Additional information about the Gunnison Copper Project can be found in the technical report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com entitled: "Gunnison Copper Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study" dated effective December 17, 2016.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

