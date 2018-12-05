Advances in Molecular Pathology Offers the Latest Developments in Molecular Testing Across Subspecialty Areas

PHILADELPHIA, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Newest addition to Advances series continues Elsevier tradition of publishing original review articles on current breakthroughs in select specialties

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, announces the launch of a new annual Continuity publication. The series, Advances in Molecular Pathology, offers articles that explore the state-of-the-art developments in molecular testing. Advances in Molecular Pathology is the latest addition to the growing Elsevier Advances family. The series is aimed at practicing pathologists and other clinicians who want to learn more about how molecular diagnostics can positively impact patient care and improve patient outcomes.

"Advances in Molecular Pathology provides readers with an in-depth review of the latest clinical advancements in seven subspecialty areas, which are Genetics, Hematopathology, Infectious Disease, Pharmacogenomics, Informatics, Solid Tumors, and Identity/HLA. Our series will help pathologists stay up-to-date as this field continues to develop and grow at an incredible pace," said Lauren Boyle, Senior Clinics Editor for Continuity, Elsevier.

Members of a distinguished editorial board - Editor-in-Chief Gregory J. Tsongalis and Section Editors Ahmad N. Abou Tayoun, Kevin Alby, Andrea Ferreira-Gonzalez, Todd W. Kelley, Christopher Korch, Ann M. Moyer, and Jeremy P. Segal - have brought together leading experts to discuss trending topics in molecular pathology, including: Whole genome sequencing in critically ill children; Bioinformatics in clinical genomic sequencing; Comprehensive monitoring of patients with chronic myeloid leukemia; Molecular monitoring of viral infections; Syndromic and point-of-care molecular testing; Applications of pharmacogenomics in oncology; Advances in next-generation sequencing bioinformatics for clinical diagnostics; Emerging concepts in liquid biopsy; Cell line detective work, and more.

"As this specialty continues to expand and develop at exceptional rates, pathologists need to stay abreast of the latest and most key developments in molecular testing, and Advances in Molecular Pathology can help them do that," said Ms. Boyle. In an era where precision-based medicine is becoming the gold standard for medical care, the practice of clinical genomics is dependent upon molecular pathology to assure the highest level of performance for clinical testing.

