The Japan Building Materials Association (JBMA) showcases the beauty of Japan traditions alongside modern architectural methods and technologies (Booth 3E-A03)

Under the theme "Think, Collaborate, Create", the Melbourne Pavilion (Booth 3E-B07) presents a series of eye-catching designs and innovations, including a five-metre-long animatronic baby T-Rex

The "Urbanovation" Pavilion (Booth 3E-C01) gathers 21 new innovations, creative projects, concepts and solutions, focusing on future robotics applications, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) education and solutions promoting smart living

On display at the Hong Kong Creative Force Pavilion (Booth 3D-A01) are local design projects under the theme "RetroInnovations", as well as miniatures of Hong Kong city scenes



HONG KONG, Dec 5, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The second edition of DesignInspire, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens tomorrow and runs until 8 Dec at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).A press preview was held today to offer a first-hand look at some of the highlighted zones and products at the expo, including the Melbourne Pavilion, the "Urbanovation" Pavilion, and the Hong Kong Creative Force Pavilion.Under the theme "Co-create a Happy City", over 230 exhibitors from nine countries and regions will take part in DesignInspire, featuring more than 635 designs and projects to showcase the latest design concepts and innovations from around the world.Other exciting interactive events at the fairground include design master talks, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) and design workshops, and the Robot Boxing League competition.