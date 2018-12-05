Libelium presents a new cloud connectivity service: the Hive. This new service is framed on Libelium's strategy to offer higher value-added services to the entire chain of IoT key players.

Libelium Cloud Hive allows users to send information from any IoT device to the main worldwide cloud platforms simultaneously and without having to implement each specific cloud protocol or authentication methology, including Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Cumulocity, IBM Bluemix, Microsoft Azure, MQTT, SAP by Techedge and Telefonica

Due to the importance that device connectivity and improved cloud services represent for the growth of the IoT market, the new Hive service allows devices to have direct, secure and reliable connectivity to the cloud, guaranteeing end to end data privacy.

David Gascón, Libelium CTO, highlights the greater connectivity, enhanced data security and online device control that the Hive provides to speed up the IoT adoption. "IoT projects can benefit now from being compatible with any cloud platform just supporting one HTTPS call and even more, all the messages are point to point encrypted so developers do not have to cope with security issues," states Gascón.

By simply using a unique HTTPS request, any device using NB-IoT, 4G or WiFi can be connected to the main worldwide cloud platforms without having to support their own specific connectivity protocols just by sending the data to a unique Internet server "the Hive". The system is even compatible with other wireless protocols that do not support HTTP calls such as LoRaWAN, ZigBee, or Sigfox. A middleware may be installed in gateways, base stations and servers to connect these LPWAN networks with the Hive.

Security is a key factor in the Hive. The nodes implement double encryption methodology. One between the node and the Hive and the second one between the node and the final cloud. This way, the information remains encrypted during the entire transfer and can only be read on its final destination.

An online Demo of the Hive can be found in the Libelium website. Users can directly subscribe to "Libelium Cloud Hive" on The IoT Marketplace through an annual freemium license

More information:http://libelium.com/hive

Link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uUSFGvvgwU

