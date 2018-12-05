Funding will be used to expand strategic partnerships, deepen third-party integrations within the modern software stack, and empower digital content practitioners at scale

Contentful, the leading content infrastructure for digital teams, today announced $33.5 million in Series D equity funding. Led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from OMERS Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and existing backers including General Catalyst, Benchmark, Balderton Capital and Hercules, this brings total funding for Contentful to $78.3 million.

Contentful is leading the transition from legacy Content Management Systems (CMS) to content infrastructure. This approach, designed for modern tech stacks and agile teams, unifies all content and makes it ready to deploy to any digital platform. Contentful's approach has seen huge adoption in the enterprise, including Fortune 500 companies, disruptive startups and top digital agencies.

"Contentful plays a crucial role in helping enterprises become agile, empowering digital teams with a best-in-class technology stack. This prevents them from being disrupted so they can pursue new opportunities to disrupt the market themselves," said Sascha Konietzke, CEO and co-founder of Contentful. "With this new funding, we'll enhance our content infrastructure offerings, further improve the practitioner experience and provide a comprehensive solution for global brands and large-scale organizations."

Legacy CMSes force developers to use preset frameworks, workflows and languages to deploy content in websites and applications. Contentful's content infrastructure is a cloud-native, API-based platform that seamlessly integrates with modern technology stacks and software delivery pipelines. That enables organizations to more quickly and easily build innovative digital experiences for any channel.

"We're recognizing a huge shift in the way content is being created and delivered, with legacy CMSes no longer able to keep up with the demands of an agile, omni-channel world," said Andreas Weiskam, managing director, Sapphire Ventures. "Content is the lifeblood of the modern consumer journey, and we believe Contentful's approach to revolutionizing the content infrastructure will deliver significant business value for their customers."

The newly acquired capital will be used to further strategic partnerships, expanding on the recently announced Solutions Partner Program that was launched to help digital agencies and their clients modernize their technology stack for multi-channel content development and delivery. The funds will also be used to improve the practitioner experience, with enhanced authoring workflows and integrations with tools for optimization, personalization, and more.

Contentful was also recently recognized as a Contender in the 2018 Forrester Wave for Web Content Management Systems. In its first appearance in the report, Contentful achieved the highest possible scores in categories including Cloud Strategy, API Management, Deployment and Configuration, and Developer Program. Contentful was also included in ThoughtWorks' latest Technology Radar as a platform to try alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform.

Contentful provides the essential content infrastructure for digital products and experiences, making content accessible via APIs and editable in an intuitive web app. Companies including Spotify, Urban Outfitters, Red Bull, Jack in the Box, Xoom/Paypal, Lenovo, Nike and many others rely on Contentful to author, manage and deliver digital content to any channel or platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/

