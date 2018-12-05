The global night vision devices market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005431/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global night vision devices market for the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global night vision devices market is the adoption of thermal imaging technology for controlling fire accidents. The thermal cameras can detect fire accidents faster than traditional smoke detectors. Thermal imaging helps in fire prevention by detecting hotspots or fires at an early stage. The firefighters use thermal cameras to enhance their vision. Thus, the increasing use of thermal cameras for public safety will drive the night vision devices market growth during the forecast period.

This global night vision devices marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the application of sensor fusion technology as one of the key trends in the global night vision devices market:

Global night vision devices market: Application of sensor fusion technology

The integration of sensors in night vision devices is increasing as the sensor fusion technology can provide better estimations with accuracy. The sensor fusion information is reliable, multilateral, and has high levels of recognition mechanisms. Sensor fusion technology is incorporated in the form of integration of two technologies, thermal imaging and image intensification, in night vision devices. This will allow the users to detect a wide range of the light spectrum (from near IR to long-wave IR).

"The sensor fusion technology employs a completely electronic format. This will facilitate the users to transmit images to a command center for information verification or general intelligence gathering and observation. Hence, the demand for sensor fusion technology is expected to increase for military applications as the military operations focus on using upgraded military equipment incorporated with multiple technologies," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global night vision devices market: Segmentation analysis

This night vision devices market analysis report segments the market by type (night vision goggles, night vision cameras, and night vision scopes), application (military and civil), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In terms of application, the military segment held the largest night vision devices market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 59% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with approximately 50% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005431/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com