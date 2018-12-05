The global container leasing market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 19% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global container leasing market is the growth in international containerized seaborne trade. The increase in trade activities coupled with economic output will lead to growth in the global seaborne trade that relies on the use of containers for the movement of goods. In 2017, the volume of international seaborne trade registered a 33.21% increase when compared with 2007. Hence, to ensure unitization and higher security during the seaborne transportation of cargo, the demand for containerized seaborne trade increased at a CAGR of 4.70% during 2012-2017.

This global container leasing marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth in global demand for refrigerated transportation as one of the key trends in the global container leasing market:

Global container leasing market: Growth in global demand for refrigerated transportation

The global refrigerated transportation market will witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of cold chain solutions as they ensure the safe transportation of temperature-sensitive and perishable products. The use of refrigerated transportation in cold chains increases the operational efficiency, helps in reducing food waste, and improves the shelf-life of temperature-sensitive products.

"During the forecast period, the global refrigerated transportation market will witness a CAGR of around 7%. The reefer or refrigerated containers are extensively used in refrigerated transportation to carry and transport temperature-sensitive and perishable products from industries such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals to retail outlets and consumers. This will boost the growth of the global container leasing market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on transportation and distribution.

Global container leasing market: Segmentation analysis

This container leasing market analysis report segments the market by type of container (dry containers, reefer containers, tank containers, and special containers) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The dry containers segment held the largest container leasing market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 80% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with around 45% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

