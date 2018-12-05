Better Collective A/S: Better Collective's bettingexpert.com Tipster API wins Best Affiliate Product Innovation at SBC Awards 2018

Better Collective, the world's leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, takes home the prize of Best Affiliate Product Innovation at this year's SBC Awards 2018 with their bettingexpert.com Tipster API. SBC is a leading iGaming industry media that focuses on sports betting.

The bettingexpert.com Tipster API

bettingexpert.com is the world's leading tipster community, where users share their knowledge and insights regarding upcoming sports matches. These users compete in monthly competitions and are rewarded for their positive track records directly by Better Collective. This ensures that the tips on the platform are only rewarded based on proven performance, and demonstrates that the best tipsters on bettingexpert are genuine experts.

The bettingexpert.com Tipster API is a solution within the infrastructure of bettingexpert.com. The act of housing all of the community's tipsters in a single API has allowed for much more flexibility and, as a result, innovative moments.

The plug and play ability of the Tipster API has been used to not only integrate the proven tipsters of bettingexpert.com across various products in Better Collective's existing portfolio, but also onto newly acquired products. This not only helps the integration of the new products, but boosts their performance thanks to being linked to a trustworthy affiliate brand like bettingexpert.com.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective: "It is a great honour to receive this recognition from SBC. This is the second time that we have won this category at the SBC Awards in the past three years, and it goes to show that, at our core, Better Collective is an IT company that aims to be at the forefront of technical innovation. I want to thank everyone who has been involved in developing and applying the API structure of bettingexpert.com. Our products are only as good as the people who make them, and that's why I'm not surprised that our products are prize winning."

