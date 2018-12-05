Technavio's global lifting columns market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005447/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global lifting columns market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increased adoption of electric lifting columns will be one of the major trends in the global lifting columns marketduring 2018-2022. There was an increased adoption of electric lifting columns in 2017, particularly in offices and the industrial sector to provide stable and motorized movement to keep the equipment safe. The electric lifting columns are also witnessing a high demand from the healthcare sector as they offer the ability to vertically lift high loads while retaining a high degree of stability, which is essential for patients.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global lifting columns market is the increasing demand for medical facilities using lifting columns:

Global lifting columns market: Increasing demand for medical facilities using lifting columns

In 2017, the healthcare sector was one of the major contributors to the growth of the lifting columns market. This was because of the increased demand for medicare equipment based on motion control. Several medical equipment such as beds, treatment chairs, wheelchair lifts, examination tables, dental chairs, and adjustable nurses' stations in the healthcare sector need vertical lifts to improve accessibility and comfort.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "There is an increased demand for medical beds and chairs that use lifting columns due to the decreased birth rates and increased life expectancy, which is increasing the aging population in the US and Europe. The vendors offer products to the healthcare sector with increased load capacity, noise reduction, and enhanced ergonomics while reducing the overall costs for buyers through one-step installation, minimal downtime, and maintenance-free operations."

Global lifting columns market: Segmentation analysis

This global lifting columns market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (multi-stage lifting columns and two-stage lifting columns), by application (industrial sector, healthcare sector, and ergonomics), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the multi-stage lifting columns segment held the largest lifting columns market share in 2017, contributing to almost 58% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for around 41% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005447/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com