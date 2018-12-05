Technavio's global rotary rakes market research report envisages the market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of rotary rakes with large working widths will be one of the major trends in the global rotary rakes marketduring 2018-2022. Raking influences the hay quality, plant regrowth, and irrigation efficiency. A large number of passes of rotary rakes in the field can affect the plant regrowth negatively. Hence, farmers prefer rotary rakes that offer large working widths. This has led to many vendors introducing new models of rotary rakes with improved working widths.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global rotary rakes market is the growing demand for quality forages among dairy farmers:

Global rotary rakes market: Growing demand for quality forages among dairy farmers

Quality forages play a major role in the competitiveness of the dairy industry in several countries. The requirement for forages has increased as many organizations have announced their plans to expand dairy farms. For instance, the Dairy Farming Promotion Organization in Thailand announced its plan to expand the production capacity in June 2017.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "The growing demand for forages is expected to increase the demand for rotary rakes as they have a significant influence on the quality of the forage. Additionally, the governments of some countries are concentrating on increasing the domestic production of hay."

Global rotary rakes market: Segmentation analysis

This global rotary rakes market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (multi-rotor rotary rakes and single rotor rotary rakes) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the multi-rotor rotary rakes segment held the largest rotary rakes market share in 2017, contributing to over 67% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 37% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

