The global optical amplifier market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global optical amplifier market is the development of high-speed optical fibers. There is an increase in the adoption of high-capacity optical fibers due to the increasing demand for high-speed Internet, which is expected to boost the demand for optical fiber components such as optical amplifiers. To develop the ecosystem of high-speed optical network technology, several market participants have been working in collaboration to release different products and solutions.

This global optical amplifier marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing deployment of long and ultra-long-haul networks as one of the key trends in the global optical amplifier market:

Global optical amplifier market: Increasing deployment of long and ultra-long-haul networks

Long haul and ultra-long-haul optics necessitate data transmission over large distances through fiber optic cables. The long-haul optical fiber cables are used for data transmission across cities, countries, or even continents. An increasing number of fiber optic cables are being deployed across the globe to cater to the increasing data transmission demand. For instance, in May 2018, Vodafone India announced the launch of the world's largest 200 G optical fiber long-haul project spanning across 88 cities and covering a distance of 43,000 km.

"The long-haul terrestrial networks are used for undersea cabling to cross large oceanic distances. Repeaters are used for cabling as there is a possibility of signal weakening while the data is being transmitted over these large distances. These repeaters are coupled with an optical amplifier that will amplify the signal during the transmission of the signal through the fiber optic cable, thereby minimizing losses that will occur during the transmission. Hence, the increasing deployment of long-haul and ultra-long-haul cables will boost the need for optical amplifiers," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global optical amplifier market: Segmentation analysis

This optical amplifier market analysis report segments the market by end-user (data communication, telecommunication, and enterprise) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The data communication segment held the largest optical amplifier market share in 2018, accounting for around 44% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with more than 58% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

