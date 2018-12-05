Technavio's global industrial Ethernet cables market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005458/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global industrial Ethernet cable market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advent of single pair Ethernet cabling will be one of the major trends in the global industrial Ethernet cables marketduring 2018-2022. The growing adoption of IoT, rising interest in automation, and the need for cost-effective power, connectivity, and security for billions of connected devices have been changing the scope of next-generation cable systems. ANSI/TIA and ISO/IEC standards for network cables have been mandating specifications for single-pair cabling in commercial and industrial installations.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global industrial Ethernet cables market is the increasing benefits of industrial Ethernet:

Global industrial Ethernet cables market: Increasing benefits of industrial Ethernet

Ethernet was the fastest growing technology in the field of communication systems in the last decade and is considered as the core of industrial networks. The factors that are contributing to the growth of the global industrial Ethernet market are the ongoing advances in bandwidth, speed, and reliability. Ethernet has the capability to tackle a wide spectrum of applications as many protocols can run on it.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "By using industrial Ethernet, the manufacturers can standardize and consolidate their different manufacturing network architectures by employing products offered by a variety of equipment vendors. Industrial Ethernet allows the companies to take advantage of the economies of scale in addition to the flexibility needed to support their specific factory-floor requirements."

Global industrial Ethernet cables market: Segmentation analysis

This global industrial Ethernet cables market analysis report provides market segmentation by protocol (EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, and POWERLINK), by end-user (discrete industry and process industry), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report also provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the discrete industry segment held the largest industrial Ethernet cables market share in 2017, contributing to nearly 56% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 39% share. It was followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The EMEA region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005458/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com