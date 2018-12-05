GigaSpaces Launches v14.0 of In-Memory Computing Platforms InsightEdge and XAP for Smarter, Faster Insights to Action

NEW YORK, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Includes Full Support for KubernetesSimplified Container Deployment for Cloud, On-Premise and Hybrid Environments and Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory

GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, a leading in-memory real-time analytics platform for instant insights to action, announced today the general availability of InsightEdge Platform v14.0 and XAP v14.0, to simplify customers' development and deployment of applications required for time-sensitive and mission-critical services.

New features and functionality in version 14.0 include:

Kubernetes environment support; for simplifying deployment in cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments

Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory integration utilizing GigaSpaces MemoryXtend module to significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and increase capacity with near in-memory performance

Customized rebalancing policies to perform a hot swap during runtime without having to reload the data

Data visualization with faster access to Apache Zeppelin for InsightEdge users only

This latest version is designed to help enterprises leverage and analyze their data for real-time impact in an optimized manner to achieve and maintain a competitive advantage.

"The digitalization of business generates an inexhaustible demand for faster performance, greater scalability and deeper real-time insight, which is boosting innovation around IMC technologies," according to Gartner analyst Massimo Pezzini, in the report Predicts 2018: In-Memory Computing Technologies Remain Pervasive as Adoption Grows.

GigaSpaces is among a select group of ISVs (including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft) who have integrated with Intel's Optane DC persistent memory technology prior to broad availability in the first half of 2019 . GigaSpaces' integration leverages Intel's groundbreaking technology in a uniquely efficient manner. Indexes, stored in-memory, access the desired data from this new data storage layer, according to the business logic defined by the customer and not only according to simpler LRU methods. Intel Optane Persistent Memory's higher data capacity and increased speed are leveraged for accelerated data processing compared with SSD technology, along with faster and more accurate analytics, by enabling real-time machine learning to run on larger data sets at sub-second latency. Additionally, the number of required servers is dramatically reduced resulting in smaller footprint with lower power consumption, maintenance, network and other overhead costs.

This latest release of InsightEdge Platform and XAP also supports the Kubernetes environment for automating deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications at scale for cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments for major cloud providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure, GCP and others. Kubernetes is No. 1 in terms of activity on GitHub, with over 1500 contributors and is already considered the de-facto standard for cloud-native orchestration. Kubernetes' Stateful Sets are utilized to enable self-healing, load balancing, and automatic roll backs for minimal downtime and zero data loss. Auto-deployment of data services, visualization tools and Machine Learning frameworks such as Apache Spark and Apache Zeppelin are supported.

"Obtaining smart, real-time insights and acting on them within a critical time frame, especially at scale, is a challenge for many enterprises," said Yoav Einav, VP Product at GigaSpaces. "With this release of InsightEdge Platform and XAP, we continue to innovate and simplify the development and deployment of smarter, faster applications and services across cloud, on-premise and hybrid with optimized TCO, helping our customers accelerate their data-driven initiatives."

For a more in depth description of the features of the GigaSpaces In-Memory Computing Platforms v14.0, click here.

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides leading in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

More at www.gigaspaces.com and blog.gigaspaces.com.