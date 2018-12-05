The global microcontroller market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005467/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global microcontroller market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global microcontroller market is the increasing use of microcontrollers in automobiles. Various ECU functions such as controlling seats, power windows, braking systems, safety systems, steering, taillights, and headlights are controlled using microcontrollers in automobiles. These functions help in the efficient functioning of automobiles. To reduce fuel consumption, the automobiles use multiple microcontrollers for managing functions such as ECU diagnostics and powertrain functions.

This global microcontroller marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of edge computing as one of the key trends in the global microcontroller market:

Global microcontroller market: Development of edge computing

In edge computing, the systems concentrate on the proximity of data analysis processes with the data source to enhance and optimize the network operations and process speed. Edge computing focuses on IoT devices, wherein the devices themselves collect and analyze the data, or transmit to nearest server for analysis, leading to quicker data retrieval and application when compared with standard cloud data center networks.

"There will be increased utilization of microcontrollers for edge computing purposes with the increasing deployment of edge computing in IoT networks. The microcontrollers perform the function of networking, sensor reading, updating displays, and managing timers and other interrupts in IoT devices. With the deployment of edge computing, the processing operations can be performed near the data sources, which helps to enhance IoT network functioning," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global microcontroller market: Segmentation analysis

This microcontroller market analysis report segments the market by product (32-bit microcontrollers, 8-bit microcontrollers, and 16-bit microcontrollers) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The 32-bit microcontrollers segment held the largest microcontroller market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 41% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with around 62% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005467/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com