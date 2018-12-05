Technavio's global RAID controller card market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3% during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of SSDs will be one of the major trends in the global RAID controller card marketduring 2018-2022. There is an increase in the adoption of SSDs by enterprises as these flash-based storage devices have minimal power needs. Many enterprises have adopted SSDs due to the declining cost of flash-based storage devices. The companies that offer SSDs are concentrating on technological advances. For instance, Huawei Technologies announced the development of NVMe over IP SSD that will have an on-drive object storage scheme.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global RAID controller card market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services:

Global RAID controller card market: Increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services

There is an increase in the adoption of cloud-based storage services by enterprises. The use of such services allows the storage of the collected data in data centers. The global data center storage market is expected to reach USD 65.55 billion by 2019. The global spending on cloud infrastructure was valued at USD 44.08 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 94.76 billion by 2021.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The global data center market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services owing to their low initial investment and high security. The data centers require servers and storage devices that are integrated with RAID controllers, which is expected to drive the growth of the RAID controller card market during the forecast period."

Global RAID controller card market: Segmentation analysis

This global RAID controller card market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (hardware RAID and software RAID) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the hardware RAID segment held the largest RAID controller card market share in 2017, contributing to over 95%. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 40% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

