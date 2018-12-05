Technavio's global sludge treatment and disposal equipment market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.

The pooling of sludge from wastewater treatment plants to a common site will be one of the major trends in the global sludge treatment and disposal equipment marketduring 2019-2023. The pooling of sludge from various wastewater treatment plants provides a great opportunity for incinerating sludge in industrial boilers to generate power as it ensures the availability of large quantities of sewage sludge, which can be used in incinerate boilers. The incineration of sewage sludge in industrial boilers helps in reducing the waste quantity and converts waste into electrical energy.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global sludge treatment and disposal equipment market is the scarcity of water resources driving the growth of the wastewater treatment industry:

Global sludge treatment and disposal equipment market: Scarcity of water resources driving the growth of the wastewater treatment industry

The per capita water consumption is more for urban residents when compared with their rural counterparts. The rising global urban population is expected to contribute to an increase in water consumption and this places immense pressure on the freshwater sources. Hence, there is an increase in the focus on wastewater treatment in developing and emerging economies.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "Sludge treatment is one of the major activities of a wastewater treatment plant because it helps in the efficient disposal of sludge by reducing its volume. Hence, the growing urban population and the resultant growth in the global wastewater treatment market have been driving the adoption of sludge treatment and disposal equipment."

Global sludge treatment and disposal equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This global sludge treatment and disposal equipment market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (thickening, dewatering, and drying and digestion and incineration), by end-user (municipal and industrial), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the municipal segment held the largest sludge treatment and disposal equipment market share in 2018, contributing to over 79% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 44% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

