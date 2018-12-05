TMEIC Automates Khalifa Port's Phase II Expansion at Abu Dhabi Terminals

TMEIC and longtime partner Konecranes deliver enhanced safety and efficiency to another major port.

ROANOKE, Va., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) has been selected to provide industrial drive and automation solutions, including automation of the Landside Transfer Zone (LSTZ), for a second major expansion at Abu Dhabi Terminals (ADT).

The Phase II expansion project includes 54 Konecranes Automated-Stacking Cranes (ASC) at the Khalifa Port Container Terminal (KPCT). TMEIC previously provided automation solutions for 52 Konecranes ASCs during Phase 1 of the project, commissioned in December 2012.

"TMEIC and Konecranes have worked extremely well together over the years," said Darren Honaker, TMEIC Industrial Systems Commercial Leader. "This second expansion with ADT solidifies a great partnership and we look forward to delivering another exceptional automation project for a client that trusts TMEIC to go above and beyond to meet deadlines and deliver positive results."

"We value our partners at TMEIC because of our shared focus on delivering customer-centric services that increase the value and effectiveness of our clients' businesses," said Jussi Sarpio, Director, ASC and RMG Cranes at Konecranes.

In addition to supplying over 300 TMEIC TMdrive-10e2 industrial drives, Phase II automation includes TMEIC's state-of-the-art, laser-based Maxview and Maxspeedcrane control systems for labor savings, increased yard productivity, reduced equipment maintenance and improved safety.

TMEIC's unique technology fully automates high speed movement and placement of both 20-foot and 40-foot containers. Maxspeed crane control systems provide optimum crane operation and increased production rates through enhanced operator joystick reaction time and precise control. TMEIC's Maxview4D solution will fully automate the LSTZ, providing fully autonomous landing on any top-loaded container handling equipment, including road chassis. The advanced solution solves challenges at ports around the world struggling to reduce their carbon footprint, while improving terminal throughput and efficiency.

Equipment delivery commences in September 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

TMEIC and Konecranes collaborations also includes the historic expansion currently underway at the Port of Virginia, USA.

