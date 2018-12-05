80 LEVEL Announces Inaugural Awards For Video Game Artists

New Awards Program Recognizes the Personal Works of Creatives from Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 80 LEVEL, a leading source of information for art in video game development, today announced its inaugural 80 LEVEL Awards for top video game creatives in 2018.80 LEVEL created the awards to help identify and recognize individual video game artists whose works are unrivaled, remarkable, and sometimes unrewarded publicly. These are the categories for the awards:

Best Character Artist

Best Environment Artist

Best VFX Artist

Best Props/Weapons Artist

Best Materials Artist

From thousands of amazing artists, the 80 LEVEL editors painstakingly whittled the nominees list down to 80. Nominees from around the world include brilliant character artists like Blair Armitage and Luana Bueno, to environment artist Christoffer Radsby and seasoned VFX artist Andreas Glad. Now, 80 Level is revealing these top contenders, available at awards.80.lv . The nominees will be voted on by their peers and fans, and winners will be announced on January 15, 2019 on the website at 9am PT.

"At 80 LEVEL, we are always looking to find new ways to help, promote and advocate our fellow artists and developers," said Kirill Tokarev, publisher and editor-in-chief of 80 LEVEL. "These awards are just one way we can praise not one, but the entire artists-in-gaming community. The artists are constantly raising the bar in their fields, so we're helping to build awareness and celebrate the amazing work that they do every day."

Each winner will receive the following prizes:

License for Houdini 17 Banshee from SideFx

8K Megascans subscription from Quixel

Megascans subscription from Quixel One-year subscription to the Substance tools from Allegorithmic

About 80 LEVEL

80 LEVEL is the best source of information for video game technology and art. They gather opinions from developers, publishers, creators, middleware providers, marketers and illustrate them with the most exclusive data - focusing on bringing the best technology insights from game developers from all over the world. 80 LEVEL features interviews, case studies, breakdowns from some of the best industry specialists, working with the likes of EA DICE, Blizzard, King, Ubisoft, Monolith, Autodesk, Bethesda Softworks, Epic Games.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793899/80_LEVEL_Awards.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679294/80_LEVEL_Logo.jpg

