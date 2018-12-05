The global inertial measurement unit (IMU) market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key driver for the global inertial measurement unit market is the declining ASP of MEMS sensors. The growing need for low-cost sensors for high-volume applications has increased among the vendors, which has led to the reduction of ASP of MEMS sensors from about USD 0.66 in 2010 to USD 0.34 in 2016. The need to integrate a rising number of sensors with electronic devices, connected applications, and IMUs to improve accuracy and enable multidimensional measurements has increased, thus putting pricing pressure on vendors.

This global inertial measurement unit marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising adoption of UAVs for military and defense applications as one of the key trends in the global inertial measurement unit market:

Global inertial measurement unit market: Rising adoption of UAVs for military and defense applications

To provide navigation-related information to operators, the UAVs are equipped with sensors and other communication links. Additionally, they have onboard sensors such as IMU and synthetic aperture radars to determine their location and position precisely. There is a high demand for deployment of miniature unmanned systems for communication transfer and destruction of enemy air defense.

"The deployment of miniature unmanned systems for the detection and prevention of electronic attacks, combat search and rescue operations; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations are high. During the forecast period, the growing adoption of UAVs for military applications will drive the growth of the market," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global inertial measurement unit market: Segmentation analysis

This inertial measurement unit market analysis report segments the market by end-user (consumer electronics, automobiles, and industrial), component type (gyroscopes, accelerometers, inertial combo, and magnetometers), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The consumer electronics segment held the largest inertial measurement unit market share in 2017, accounting for over 51% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with approximately 42% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

