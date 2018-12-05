The global shot peening machines market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of around 2% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005482/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global shot peening machines market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global shot peening machines market is the need for superior-quality products. Manufacturers across the globe are adopting state-of-the-art tools due to the need to achieve increased productivity without compromising on product quality. On-time delivery has also become a major criterion for purchase across industries. The use of proper peening machines for treating desired components is essential to determine the quality of the product, which has led to the adoption of shot peening machines that enhance material properties.

This global shot peening machines marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of robotic peening machines in construction and maintenance activities as one of the key trends in the global shot peening machines market:

Global shot peening machines market: Adoption of robotic peening machines in construction and maintenance activities

The robotic peening machines possess high efficiency and precision levels. Hence, they are significantly used in the modern manufacturing sector. These machines are capable of automated operation and control and are mostly fixed adjacent to the production line and thus, human intervention is almost eliminated.

"The robotic peening machines are also used in construction and maintenance activities. The operator must position the robot in the general work area. The robot scans the work structure using a computer and creates a virtual map. It then uses the virtual map to perform peening operations. The use of such technology can decrease the time required for construction and maintenance activities whilst reducing the hazards of peening operations on human operators," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global shot peening machines market: Segmentation analysis

This shot peening machines market analysis report segments the market by end-user (manufacturing, construction, and energy) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The manufacturing segment held the largest shot peening machines market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 48% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with approximately 39% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005482/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com