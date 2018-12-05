The global rugged devices market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global rugged devices market is the growing demand for data management systems. The increasing need to gather and store accurate data by eliminating paper-based processes is driving the rugged devices market. To optimize the business model and reduce operational costs, the end-user collects the stored data and extracts useful information using data analytics. The increased rate of automation in industrial and commercial sectors is driving the need for rugged devices.

This global rugged devices marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emerging applications of rugged handheld devices as one of the key trends in the global rugged devices market:

Global rugged devices market: Emerging applications of rugged handheld devices

The rugged mobile computing devices are being adopted across several end-user segments owing to the trend of digitalization and advances in communication technologies. The rugged handheld devices are built to withstand harsh environments and hence, they are readily being accepted as primary substitutes for consumer handheld devices. The demand for rugged computing devices such as smartphones and tablets is increasing due to the integration of functionalities such as Bluetooth, data/voice communication, and Wi-Fi.

"The TCO of rugged mobile devices such as smartphones and tablet is low when compared with non-rugged consumer mobile devices. Hence, end-users prefer rugged mobile devices that can withstand falls, dusty conditions, liquid spills, and other conditions hazardous to electronic devices. The rugged mobile devices are being adopted in new application areas such as hospitality, retail, waste management, and public transportation," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on computing devices.

Global rugged devices market: Segmentation analysis

This rugged devices market analysis report segments the market by end-user (industrial, military and defense, commercial, and government), by product (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets/notebooks, rugged scanners, and rugged air quality monitors), by type (semi-rugged devices, fully-rugged devices, and ultra-rugged devices) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The rugged mobile computers segment held the largest rugged devices market share in 2018, accounting for over 58% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas region led the market in 2018 with more than 50% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

