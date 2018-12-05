The global transportation turnstiles market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global transportation turnstiles market is the growing global air passenger traffic. During the period 2019-2023, the global air passenger traffic is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4%. The factors boosting the demand for air transportation are the growing middle-class population in emerging countries and the rising global working population. Furthermore, several regional airlines are offering low fare services to increase their customer base.

This global transportation turnstiles marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing adoption of high-speed trains as one of the key trends in the global transportation turnstiles market:

Global transportation turnstiles market: Growing adoption of high-speed trains

The factors promoting the adoption of convenient transportation among people include high disposable income and changing lifestyle. This has resulted in several developed and developing countries concentrating on high-speed trains, magnetic levitation trains, and automatic trains. The high-speed trains contribute to the highest concentration of the market among the above-mentioned rail vehicles.

"There were around 27,000 miles of high-speed line network around the world in 2016. The number of passengers for high-speed trains is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the high investments from governments. Most of the high-speed train stations are equipped with turnstiles. This will drive the growth of the global transportation turnstiles market," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global transportation turnstiles market: Segmentation analysis

This transportation turnstiles market analysis report segments the market by application (metro station, airport, and bus station) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The metro station segment held the largest transportation turnstiles market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 46% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region led the market in 2018 with more than 41% of the market share, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. The EMEA region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

