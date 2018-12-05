The global tail lift market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 13% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global tail lift market is the growth of the retail industry. The rapid urbanization, increasing household incomes, and the rising demand for fast moving consumers goods have been driving the growth of the retail industry. The investments in the retail industry are also increasing. For instance, the Blackstone Group announced investments through its subsidiary Nexus Mall in India in March 2018. The growth of the retail industry will increase logistical activities, which will further drive the demand for tail lifts.

This global tail lift marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of ergonomic exoskeletons for workers as one of the key trends in the global tail lift market:

Global tail lift market: Development of ergonomic exoskeletons for workers

Heavy goods are often handled manually by workers during logistics operations. Health issues and injuries can be caused to workers owing to the prolonged manual handling of heavy loads. There have been many innovations to reduce the effort of workers. For instance, in 2017, Laevo developed an exoskeleton system based on spring support systems to enhance material handling capacity and operability.

"Companies such as Ekso Bionics and SuitX offer exoskeletons to enhance material and goods handling. Exoskeleton technologies are also being developed by companies such as General Motors, Hyundai, and Panasonic. During the forecast period, the use of such technologies in warehouses is expected to increase," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global tail lift market: Segmentation analysis

This tail lift market analysis report segments the market by product (cantilever lifts, slider tail lifts, tuck away lifts, and column lifts) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The cantilever lifts segment held the largest tail lift market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 39% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with approximately 55% of the market share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The EMEA region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

