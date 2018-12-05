WuXi Biologics Commenced Construction of the Largest Biomanufacturing Facility Using Single-Use Bioreactors in Ireland

SHANGHAI and DUNDALK, Ireland, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, today announced that the construction of new biologics drug substance manufacturing facility has commenced on the Industrial Development Authority's (IDA) greenfield site in Mullagharlin, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Being the company's first site outside of China which is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, this state-of-the-art "facility of the future" is designed to run both traditional fed-batch or perfusion process and continuous bioprocessing, a next generation manufacturing technology to be first implemented globally in this 26-hectare campus. When completed, a total capacity of 48,000L fed-batch and 6,000L perfusion will be installed, representing one of the world's largest facility using single-use bioreactors.

"We are excited to witness the construction of WuXi Biologics' first global site today," commented Dr. Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi Biologics, "The commencement of this new facility symbolizes the significant start of our global biomanufacturing network to make sure that biologics can be manufactured at the highest quality, providing a robust supply chain to benefit patients worldwide. With this new project, we can actively work with all local partners to build this state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility as a showcase to the entire global biotech community."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. As of June 30, 2018, there were a total of 187 integrated projects, including 98 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 78 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 10 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and 1 project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity of biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore and US reaching 220,000 liters by 2021, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.