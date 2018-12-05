Technavio's global linear actuators market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for smart actuators will be one of the major trends in the global linear actuators marketduring 2018-2022. The demand for IoT enabled smart linear actuators has been increasing steadily due to the advent of Industry 4.0 and IoT. These actuators integrate functionalities such as potentiometers, rotary encoders, network switches, and controllers. Additionally, functions such as switching, position feedback, and system diagnostics are also being embedded in smart actuators.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global linear actuators market is the increased demand for electric linear actuators from the automotive industry:

Global linear actuators market: Increased demand for electric linear actuators from the automotive industry

The actuators are being used for applications such as robotic spot welding, assembly pressing, robotic dispensing, and clamping and fixtures in the automotive industry. The automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting electric linear actuators as they are free from chronic leaks and can be installed easily. The electric linear actuators are low-priced and offer benefits such as high load capacity and integration with roller screws and other components.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "The electric linear actuators possess high durability, involve less maintenance cost, offer a high degree of environmental resistance and increased efficiency, and ensure consistency of performance. The electric linear actuators also exhibit high energy savings when compared with pneumatic and hydraulic actuators, which ensures as much as 90% power efficiency."

Global linear actuators market: Segmentation analysis

This global linear actuators market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (electric linear actuators, hydraulic linear actuators, and pneumatic linear actuators) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the electric linear actuators segment held the largest linear actuators market share in 2017, contributing to around 41% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 38% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

