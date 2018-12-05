Infiniti Research, a well-known global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of theirmarket trend analysis study for an investment banking company. The client was keen on enhancing their business value by launching a new product. The company wanted to identify dominant market patterns and consumers' preferences by leveraging an in-depth market trend analysis solution. Additionally, they wanted to compare and accurately estimate the market size and optimize product design according to customers' needs.

With the changing business scenario, it has become crucial for businesses to gain in-depth market insights before launching or funding any new product. Market trend analysis helps in understanding the dominant traits of a market by analyzing statistical market data over a period of time. This aids businesses in making effective predictions based on the real time data. Different types of market trend analysis methods have been developed to meet the needs of various industries. These methods can be categorized as statistical, geographical, temporal, and intuitive trend analysis.

According to the market experts at Infiniti Research, "Investment banking companies are conducting an in-depth market trend analysis to gauge the past and current market behavior to identify market patterns and consumers."

The market trend analysis carried out by experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gather and analyze industry-specific demographic and firmographic information. This helped uncover market information that is required by the investment banking company prior to the launch of their product. Such insights helped the client gain information that is required for strategic business decisions and determined the Asset Under Management (AUM) range of the best advisor targets.

Infiniti Research's market trend analysis helped the client to:

Discover the true size of the market.

Optimize product design to suit customer needs.

Infiniti Research's market trend analysis offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the subset of advisors to target for product adoption.

Analyzing industry-specific demographic and firmographic information.

