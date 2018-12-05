A.M. Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to "bbb+" from "bbb" and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of AES Global Insurance Company (AGIC) (Burlington, VT). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The upgrade of the Long-Term ICR reflects AGIC's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The rating upgrade also reflects the parent's, AES Corporation (AES Corp.) [NYSE: AES], continued improved business profile.

The ratings reflect AGIC's continued favorable operating trends and risk-adjusted capitalization, sound risk management capabilities with a focus on sustaining improving capitalization, underwriting performance and conservative balance sheet strategies. The ratings also consider AGIC's important role as a single-parent captive and the implied support provided by its parent. AGIC is a core element of AES Corp.'s overall risk management program, which utilizes the captive as an integral part in this process. AES Corp. continually evaluates the use of AGIC for other risk management objectives of the group, as they arise.

AGIC is wholly owned by AES Corp., a global power company that owns a diverse and growing portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses operating in 17 countries.

