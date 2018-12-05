Quantzig, a world renowned analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest credit risk analysis study for an IT companyThe client is one of the leading companies in the U.S. IT industry and offers a wide range of services that are crucial for boosting business productivity. The increasing economic turbulence and regulatory pressures compelled the client to leverage Quantzig's financial risk analytics solution to improve their infrastructural and risk management capabilities. In addition, they wanted to use data analytics to conduct a detailed credit risk analysis to improve the overall performance of their business.

The global financial crisis has declined revenues for many companies across the globe. This forced companies to conduct a comprehensive credit risk analysis of their capabilities to effectively manage credit risks. Companies are advised to follow some elementary steps such as defining the credit risk appetite and limit, addressing management challenges around credit risk using better metrics, leveraging advanced analytics to enhance the risk analysis process, and including risk analysis on the organizational agenda. Following such steps will help companies address volatility by creating a sustainable competitive advantage.

"Companies in the IT industry are leveraging data analytics to gain expertise in financial risk assessment and analyze data in real-time," says a data analytics expert from Quantzig.

With the help of Quantzig's analytics solution, the company gained a competitive edge over its competitors. The client was able to realize the importance of financial risk analysis in their investment portfolios and invested in a credit risk analysis report. The report enhanced the efficacy of strategies and restrained the company from overexposing the investments to an asset class. This helped the client develop critical business insights to choose investments with relatively good upside performance.

Quantzig's credit risk analysis approach helped the client to:

Effectively manage and diversify investment risks.

Choose investments with good upside performance.

Quantzig's credit risk analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding risk management capabilities.

Developing strategies to avoid overexposing investments to an asset class.

