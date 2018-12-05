

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L) presented detailed voting results of the Court Meeting to consider the Scheme in relation to the cash and share offer to be made by Takeda for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Shire. The requisite majority of Scheme shareholders voted to approve the Scheme at the Court Meeting.



At the Shire general meeting to consider the special resolution relating to the acquisition, the requisite majority of Shire shareholders voted to pass the special resolution to approve the implementation of the Scheme, including the amendment of the articles of association of Shire and the appointment of Shire as agent of the scheme shareholders.



On May 8, 2018, Shire and Takeda announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash and share offer to be made by Takeda for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Shire. Shire and Takeda confirm their previously announced expectation that completion of the acquisition will take place on January 8, 2019. The acquisition remains subject to the sanction of the Court.



