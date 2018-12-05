The "Linseed Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global linseed oil market to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.
The report on the global linseed oil market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024. The study on linseed oil market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.
The report on linseed oil market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global linseed oil market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global linseed oil market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Non-Toxic Environmental Friendly Paints Varnishes
- Favorable Government Policies to Reduce Unsafe of Chemical Paints
- Increasing Awareness about the Benefits of Linseed Oil
Restraints
- Prevalence of Synthetic Paint Alkyd Resins
Opportunities
- Shifting Trend Towards Safe Eco-friendly Products
- Increasing Demand for Nutritional Culinary Oils
Company Profiles
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- AOS Product Private Limited
- Lamotte Oils
- Linolie Danmark ApS
- Gustav Heess GmbH
- Welch, Holme Clark Co. Inc.
- Bioriginal Food Science Corp.
- Natrol
- Cargill U.S.
- Nature's Way
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Linseed Oil Market Overview
4. Linseed Oil Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Linseed Oil Market by Applications
6. Global Linseed Oil Market by Region
7. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
