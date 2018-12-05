

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Wednesday reaffirmed its guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.



Edwards expects fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 to $1.20 per share and revenues of $0.95 billion to $1 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $1.17 per share and revenues of $978.48 million.



For the full year, Edwards expects earnings of $4.60 to $4.75 per share and revenues of $3.5 billion to $3.9 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $4.7 per share and revenues of $3.81 billion.



Looking forward to the full year 2019, the company expects global sales of $3.9 to 4.3 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.05 to 5.30 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $5.21 per share and revenues of $4.17 billion for 2019.



'In 2018, we are delivering results and making significant progress on milestones to drive future growth and success,' said Michael A. Mussallem, chairman and CEO. 'In 2019, we are projecting strong sales growth and financial performance while we continue to aggressively pursue breakthrough therapies for millions of patients suffering from structural heart diseases. During the year, we look forward to a number of significant milestones, including the PARTNER 3 Trial results, new product launches, and progress on multiple clinical trials and early feasibility studies, advancing innovations to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX