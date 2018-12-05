Technavio's global varactor diode market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period.

The growth of the FM broadcast market will be one of the major trends in the global varactor diode marketduring 2019-2023. The receiver uses a VCO, which is integrated with a varactor diode to achieve the desired carrier frequency during an FM broadcast. The use of these receivers in smartphones, cars, and FM radios is increasing due to the growth of the FM broadcast market. This is anticipated to promote the demand for varactor diodes during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global varactor diode market is the increasing demand for radar systems:

Global varactor diode market: Increasing demand for radar systems

The varactor diodes are integrated into radar systems to provide signal tracking filters by working with VCOs. The varactor diode tunes the frequency output of a VCO in radar systems. A positive output is produced if the frequency from the source is low at the local oscillator. This helps in increasing the reverse bias on the varactor, which leads to decreased capacitance and an increase in the frequency output at the local oscillator. An inverse method is employed when the frequency at the local oscillator is high.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The global radar systems market witnessed an increased demand in 2018 due to the rising focus on national border security. This has led to increased investments in radar systems by many countries, which will drive the demand for VCOs integrated into these systems. This is anticipated to promote the growth of the global varactor diode market."

Global varactor diode market: Segmentation analysis

This global varactor diode market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (consumer electronics, satellite communication, electronic warfare equipment, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major applications, the consumer electronics segment held the largest varactor diode market share in 2018, contributing to nearly 59% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 49% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

