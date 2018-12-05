The "Global Harmonic Filters Market Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The role of harmonic filter is critical of the commercial and industrial sector as it can cause malfunctioning of the system, leading to downtimes and increases in operating costs. With latest technological advances and upgrades of infrastructural reforms in regions such as Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, harmonic filters have become established as tools for mitigating harmonic distortions.

The market for harmonic filters is primarily driven by increasing availability and adoption of variable frequency drives (VFDs), especially in North America. It is poised for growth with the implementation of regulatory standards and legislative policies in the industrial and commercial sector.

The need for efficient power quality has driven the customer demand for effective power solution equipment. Moreover, the development of industrial and commercial sectors in the APAC region has created growth opportunities for harmonic filters. With the revival in the global economy and revenue growth in the region, the harmonic filters market is expected to grow at a steady rate. In Europe, end users are still reluctant to spend on filters as they have minimal demand for better power quality. However, with numerous renewable energy plants coming on stream, the uptake of harmonic filters in the region expected to grow.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Drivers And Restraints Total Harmonic Filters Market

4. Forecasts And Trends Total Harmonic Filters Market

5. Market Share And Competitive Analysis Total Harmonic Filters Market

6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

7. Low Voltage Harmonic Filters Segment Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4hsjs6/global_harmonic?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005516/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Electricity