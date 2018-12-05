sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,76 Euro		-0,29
-5,74 %
WKN: 895791 ISIN: US4131601027 Ticker-Symbol: HMC 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HARMONIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HARMONIC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,76
4,91
16:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HARMONIC INC
HARMONIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HARMONIC INC4,76-5,74 %