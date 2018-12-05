TLK Fusion Ranked Among the Leading Branding & Digital Agencies in LA for 2018

Specializing in branding, digital strategy, and web design, TLK Fusion is an industry leader in marketing and content creation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2018 / Clutch, a third-party rating, and review company has listed TLK Fusion as one of the top branding and digital agencies in LA. Since its conception, TLK has helped thousands of businesses enhance brand awareness and increase revenue by developing comprehensive marketing strategies. With a strong focus on client satisfaction and unparalleled expertise, they offer businesses a fresh perspective in today's communication landscape.

To ensure accurate ratings, Clutch contacts past partners to accurately receive details of their experience and record their individual feedback. By obtaining unbiased reviews, Clutch rates agencies on their ability to fulfill states deliverables and provide tangible results.

Alongside being named a top branding and digital agency, TLK Fusion has also received recognition as one of the top 100 brand consultants of 2018 according to The Manifest - an online guide to discovering business opportunities. Providing step-by-step guides, The Manifest provides top-performing agency shortlists for businesses worldwide.

With extensive industry experience and leading marketing professionals, TLK Fusion rises above their competition. For more information regarding their services please visit https://tlkfusion.com.

About TLK Fusion

TLK Fusion helps create value which is fundamental to long-term professional success. By encouraging businesses to "define their own set of rules' they help companies evaluate their current marketing strategies and provide the necessary tools to maximize customer engagement. Ultimately, value can positively influence public perception and embodies a company's image. The goal of TLK Fusion is to help businesses identify opportunities for growth while establishing credibility and a loyal customer base.

