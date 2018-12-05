Chinese solar manufacturer Seraphim has announced plans for a 500 MW cell factory in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. The company also plans to expand an existing 300 MW module factory in South Africa's Eastern Cape region by 200 MW.Seraphim has announced plans for a 500 MW solar cell factory to be located in the Coega Industrial Development Zone near Port Elizabeth in South Africa. This follows the successful launch of a 300 MW module facility in the Eastern Cape region earlier this year, which is also set for expansion. Like the module factory, which came online in August, both the expansion and ...

