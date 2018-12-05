The "Growth Insight Series Impact of Brexit on the UK Chemical Industry, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In June 2016, the UK populace voted in a referendum (Brexit) to leave the European Union (EU). The effects of the vote began to be felt immediately in financial markets. Every industry will ultimately be affected by Brexit, once the terms of Brexit have been agreed and finalised between the UK and EU.

Since the Brexit vote, the author has been following the impact that it will have on a range of industries, including the Chemicals Materials industry. Previous studies looked at how it will affect the Plastics Coatings industry, and the PPE industry.

The main raw materials used in tyres are:

Rubbers including natural rubber, SBR (styrene butadiene rubber) and PBR (poly-butadiene rubber)

Reinforcing materials such as steel cord and synthetic textiles including nylon and polyester

Fillers such as carbon black and silica

Process oils and other additives



Research Scope

The aim of this study is to look in more detail at a specific niche of the chemical industry, with its own unique supply chain dynamics namely the tyre industry. The study will consider whether this industry, with its unique dynamics, will be affected differently from other important chemical end-markets.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the possible scenarios that Brexit could follow before the deadline next year?

What are the key defining factors for the UK within these scenarios that would greatly impact the automotive, tyre and raw materials industries?

How will the UK tyre industry be affected once new Brexit terms come into effect, in terms of raw materials sourcing, production and sales?

What are the new market opportunities that will be created as a result of Brexit and how will market participants adapt to these?

What mitigation strategies can suppliers and other market players employ to remain competitive once the deadline has passed and new economic changes occur?

