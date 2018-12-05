Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A. based in Madrid, Spain, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Helsinki from the 10th of December, 2018. From this date Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A. is admitted to trading in INET in all securities. Custodian used on Nasdaq Helsinki will be Nordea. Member: Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A. INET ID: CSV Clearing and settlement ID: NDEAFIHH Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: On the 10th of December, 2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Linda Wallander Julian Butterworth Managing Director Head of European Sales Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=702234