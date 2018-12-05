

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American comedian, actor and producer Kevin Hart will host the next Academy Awards ceremony.



Hart broke the news on Instagram Tuesday, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) confirmed it.



'For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same... I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's supposed to. 'I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time... To be able to join the legendary list of hosts that have graced that stage is unbelievable,' Hart said, and posted a picture of a golden Oscar statuette along with it.



He thanked the Acedemy for giving him the opportunity to host one of the most prestigious shows on earth. He promised to make this Oscars 'a special one.'



Hart's predecessor Jimmy Kimmel congratulated him.



'The Academy made an excellent choice. You are going to kill it,' he said on Instagram.



The late-night talk show favorite has been the Oscar award night's host for the past two years.



Next year's Oscars will be held on February 24 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.



The world's most prestigious film award ceremony will air live on the ABC Television Network, and in more than 225 countries worldwide.



Oscar-winning producer Donna Gigliotti will produce the 91st Oscars, and Emmy-winning director Glenn Weiss will co-produce and direct the high-profile show.



