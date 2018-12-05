The "Prognostics and Its Implication in NA and EU Commercial Vehicle Telematics, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prognostics market in NA and EU put together is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 130.5% between 2018 and 2025.

The scope of PHM systems are currently restricted to tire, engine, transmission and emission. With electrification of trucks picking up pace, predictive maintenance, scheduling of battery recharge and replacement of batteries will drive the adoption of prognostics in the mid-term. The advent of autonomous trucks and platooning is expected to thrust the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based prognostics in the long term.

The Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 are mega-trends that are rapidly changing the global trucking industry, with North America and Europe being at the helm of it. From curtailing road safety issues to improving diagnostics capabilities of fleets, these trends are making trucking a more effective business.

By applying diagnostic and prognostic techniques to vehicle data, companies can reveal how vehicles and their systems are currently performing (diagnostics) and how they will perform in the future will they be able to produce when they need to be (prognostics). Prognostics and Health Management/Monitoring (PHM) are methods to assess the health condition and reliability of systems for the purpose of maximising operational reliability and safety. In the commercial vehicle segment, PHM systems are useful for predictive maintenance, product improvement, warranty claim optimization, Over-the-air (OTA) updates, dealer optimization and so on.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Definitions, And Methodology

3. Prognostics And Its Use Cases

4. Commercial Vehicle Prognostics Ecosystem

5. Case Studies

6. Market Measurement And Market Analysis

7. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

8. Conclusion

9. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Navistar Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zddhdx/north_america_and?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005555/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



Related Topics: Telematics and Vehicle Electronics