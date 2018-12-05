London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Result of AGM

Date: 5thDecember 2018

On behalf of: London Finance & Investment Group PLC

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held yesterday, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The resolutions were as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, as filed with the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM) and are also available on the Company's website, www.city-group.com/london-finance-and-investment-group-plc

The voting on all resolutions, save for Resolutions 5 and 6, were carried on a show of hands.

The total number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue is 31,207,479. Proxy appointments were received from shareholders of 18,147,645 ordinary shares (no votes were withheld) amounting to 58.15% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

The proxy votes that would have been cast for the resolutions, other than Resolutions 5 and 6, had a poll been held on each resolution, were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Number % Number % Number 1 18,147,645 100.00 0 0.00 0 2 18,147,645 100.00 0 0.00 0 3 18,147,645 100.00 0 0.00 0 4 18,147,645 100.00 0 0.00 0 7 18,147,645 100.00 0 0.00 0 8 18,147,645 100.00 0 0.00 0 9 18,147,645 100.00 0 0.00 0 10 18,147,540 99.9995 105 0.0005 0 11 18,147,645 100.00 0 0.00 0 12* 18,147,645 100.00 0 0.00 0

*Special Resolution

Resolutions 5 and 6, relating to the re-election of the Independent Directors, were carried on a poll: In accordance with Listing Rule 9.2.2 E(R), the re-election of each of the Independent Directors was approved by (i) the Company's Shareholders and (ii) the Company's Independent Shareholders.

The results of the voting by the Company's Shareholders were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Number % Number % Number 5 19,640,115 100.00 0 0.00 0 6 19,640,115 100.00 0 0.00 0

The results of the voting by the Independent Shareholders were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Number % Number % Number 5 6,749,422 100.00 0 0.00 0 6 6,749,422 100.00 0 0.00 0

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting that do not constitute ordinary business have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM)

Notes:

(a) The votes "for" include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

(b) A vote "withheld" is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

LEI: 213800BV1J4DJE2SY849

