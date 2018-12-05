Saving for Retirement and Caring for Aging Parents Take a Back Seat to Current Financial Obligations

Nummo, a personal financial management platform that empowers people to live better by helping them manage, maintain and improve their financial health, today announced the results of a survey conducted in October 2018 of 250 of its users. The survey queried users' top money concerns for 2019.

A resounding 66 percent of those surveyed said paying down debt was the number one concern, with funding a child's education coming in second at 23 percent. Less distressing were matters such as saving for retirement with 6 percent, and caring for an elderly parent at 5 percent. Other respondents were worried about the ability to pay medical bills, car loans, and their mortgage, as well as the ability to save money for a rainy day and staying within budget, having enough of a cushion for unforeseen emergencies, and other unexpected expenses such as student loans.

"According to the latest Federal Reserve Quarterly Report, household consumer debt climbed to an astonishing $13.51 trillion," said Roi Y. Tavor, co-founder and CEO, Nummo. "So it's no surprise that recurring expenses such as credit card debt, auto loans or mortgages are the main fiscal burden for Nummo users. The crux is figuring out how to pay down the money owed, without getting overwhelmed. Having the right tools to create a budget, save money and make informed decisions to manage one's financial wellness is the heart and soul of the Nummo platform. Our goal is to help our users get out of debt and take control over their finances."

Nummo brings ease of use, clarity and transparency to consumers who are looking to improve their financial wellness. The Nummo Vault provides a simple yet comprehensive platformthat gives users access to a complete overview of their bank and other financial accounts. The company is independent of existing financial services companies and does not accept financial incentives, kickbacks or commissions from any financial institutions, investment firms or robo-advisors.

Nummo is an independent, privately heldcompany, with no ties to any financial institution or current product providers.The company provides a personal financial management platform that empowers people to live better by helping them manage, maintain and improve their financial health by providing options based on each individual's financial situation. Founded in 2016, Nummo is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.nummo.com.

