Hands-on Demos Open to Visitors at Eureka Park, Sands Expo, Booth #50653

The Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), Europe's most innovative research center (Clarivate Analytics 2017), today announces it will host booth #50653 at CEA Tech Village, during CES 2019, in Eureka Park, Sands Expo.

This year, CEA will unveil its technology research branch's latest innovative solutions for industry, with an eye to shaping a better and safer world. Five hands-on demos will show how CEA's innovations can help bring industry and consumers a step closer to green mobility and energy, connected health, agri-food technologies and a smarter connected world.

Visitors will experience SIGMA CELLS, a lighter, greener, compact and fast-charging battery for e-mobility. In another green-technology demo, visitors will discover CEA's MULTI-ENERGY STATION's carbon-free energy management system for highway rest areas, which leverages and manages local green-energy sources, such as hydrogen, solar, batteries and heat networks.

Living in a hyper-connected world translates into an increased number of machine/machine and human/computer interactions. New electrical and electronics architectures are needed to simplify the integration of new features for self-driving cars and shorten manufacturers' time-to- market. CEA has designed FACE, a flexible, high-performance computing platform that is compatible with existing infrastructures while facilitating the integration of new services.

LOTUS technology makes human-computer interaction richer through an interactive touch surface that is both tactile and haptic. Coupled with a visual interface, it enables unparalleled tactile rendering of texture and relief thanks to a hyper- localized feedback technology.

Introduced at CES Unveiled 2019, CEA's Pixcurve technology is a curved image sensor that makes optical systems lighter and more compact without compromising image quality. This world-first innovation potentially could revolutionize the digital camera market.

Sneak-peek videos available:

PIXCURVE: https://youtu.be/krmGdZ6cobM

SIGMA CELLS: https://youtu.be/iAgnHeSf7O4

CEA also will accompany three spinoffs at CES 2019: Power-up, Connecting Food and Diabeloop.

