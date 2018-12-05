sprite-preloader
05.12.2018
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 5

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/12/2018) of £57.45m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/12/2018) of £42.39m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 04/12/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*203.33p20850000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 197.12p
Ordinary share price192.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(5.57)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share103.85p14500000
ZDP share price109.00p
Premium to NAV4.96%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 04/12/2018

