New industry-specific capabilities for integrated digitalisation platform

Process Systems Enterprise (PSE), the Advanced Process Modelling company, released version 1.3 of gPROMS FormulatedProducts, the model-based platform for integrated digital design of robust formulated products and their manufacturing processes, and related digital process operation.

This release introduces new industry model libraries for Food Manufacture and Mining, additions to existing model libraries, and enhanced digital design capabilities.

The Food Manufacture libraries were created through the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Food Product Process Modelling, in collaboration with NIZO, the world's leading food nutrition contract research organisation. They include models for membrane filtration, heat treatment, falling film evaporation, and multi-stage spray drying.

The Mining developments include solar pond libraries with downstream processing capability including solar evaporation, leaching, and mining electrolyte systems.

Sherwin Safavi Nic, Process Technologist at Danone, commented, "The Centre of Excellence for Food Product and Process Modelling brings together the unique knowledge of industrial partners, expertise from NIZO and the advanced digitalization platform and expertise from PSE allowing the industry to accelerate sustainable process development, optimize processes and reduce time to market for new products."

The existing libraries are enhanced with a new distillation drum model, updated equipment and configuration options for the plug flow crystallizer, a semi-mechanistic feeder model, jet mill model and an updated tablet press. Oral absorption libraries include dosage forms, enhanced in vivo capabilities, and parenteral formulation physical stability.

"We are excited to see PSE's support for digitalisation of R&D, engineering and commercial manufacture being extended from the pharmaceutical industry to the food and mining industries," says Sean Bermingham, head of PSE Formulated Products. "All of these industries benefit from integrated digital design and operation capability."

Built on PSE's gPROMS advanced process modelling platform, gPROMS FormulatedProducts provides state-of-the-art digital design and operation capabilities to food, agrochemical and consumer product industries, enabling model-based design and optimisation of process operations such as reaction, crystallization, wet and dry milling, spray drying, wet and dry granulation, blending and tabletting. Additionally, it enables pharmaceutical companies to optimise the formulation and manufacture of drug substances and drug products using mechanistic models of materials and unit operations, and provides detailed analysis of in-vivo drug product performance.

