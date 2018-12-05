The global brisket market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is new product launches. New product launches will help in increasing the revenue flow and market share of the players. Some of the new product launches in the global brisket market are in August 2018, owners of Ahipoki BONI launched CHARD Brisket Dogs Burgers concept. The new fast-casual concept features made-to-order, epicurean brisket dogs and brisket burgers that are made primarily of brisket. Also, in March 2017, Thanasi Foods launched a new line of 100% grass-fed brisket steak under the Duke brand. The new product is available in three flavors such as chipotle barbecue, honey bourbon, and traditional sea salt. Therefore, these increasing new product launches in the global brisket market will help in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global brisket market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing popularity of grass-fed brisket as one of the key emerging trends in the global brisket market:

Global brisket market: Increasing popularity of grass-fed brisket

One of the positive trends that can influence the growth of the global brisket market is the increasing popularity of grass-fed brisket. The demand for grass-fed brisket is increasing among consumers due to the increasing awareness about health benefits associated with it. Grass-fed brisket offers various health benefits like low in calorie and fat content than normal beef due to the natural grass and clean diet of the cattle. Also, grass-fed brisket contains up to six times more omega-3 fatty acids than normal brisket. Consumption of high levels of omega-3 fatty acids prevents rheumatoid arthritis, increases mental well-being and prevents attention deficit disorders (ADHD) over stimulant medications. The increasing demand for grass-fed brisket among consumers will help in the growth of the global brisket market during the forecast period.

"Another driver of the global brisket market is the increasing demand for protein-rich food products among consumers. The increasing trend of health and wellness lifestyle among consumers will increase the demand for protein-rich food products, and this, in turn, will increase the demand for brisket products. It is estimated that about 100 grams serving of brisket contain about 21 grams of protein. The number of people participating in fitness activities will increase the demand for protein-rich food products, thereby increasing the demand for brisket products," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global brisket market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global brisket market by product (conventional brisket and organic brisket) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 41%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

