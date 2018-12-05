A new report analyzing the world's largest lithium-ion battery's performance in the first year of operation shows the Hornsdale Power Reserve has delivered on high expectations of its performance and market impact. It has helped stabilize the grid, avoid outages and reduce system costs, as well as triggered a surge in uptake of similar fast response systems across Australia.From pv magazine Australia Since birthdays are a good time to pause and reflect, the world's biggest battery, which tuned one a few days ago, has a lot to be proud of looking back on the past 12 months. The 100 MW/129 MWh ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...