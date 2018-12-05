The global pasta market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005592/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global pasta market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global pasta market is the new product launches by regional and international players. Pasta manufacturers are adopting innovative strategies to increase the market share of their products. The success of new product launches is expected to accelerate players' business growth as well as the global pasta market. For instance, on September 2018, Barilla launched a range of legume-only pasta made from single ingredients such as chickpeas and lentils. The new Red Lentil Rotini, Red Lentil Penne, Chickpea Rotini, and Chickpea Casarecce are all certified as gluten-free, the company also launched its new organic Barilla pasta in May 2016. Therefore, with many such launches, the market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global pasta market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the prominence of health and wellness pasta as one of the key emerging trends in the global pasta market:

Global pasta market: Prominence of health and wellness pasta

Health and wellness pasta include high-fiber, fortified, reduced carbohydrate, and gluten-free pasta. Increasing health concerns among consumers and the subsequent demand for nutritious products have fueled the need for health and wellness pasta products. Consumers are also willing to pay higher prices for health and wellness pasta varieties. For instance, in the US, Italy, France, and Germany, consumers purchase health and wellness pasta varieties at higher prices than dried pasta and this consumption pattern is expected to continue through the forecast period. Therefore, the trend of offering health and wellness pasta is expected to continue during the forecast period.

"The growing presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores worldwide is indicative of the proliferation of the organized retail sector. As pasta is primarily sold by large organized retailers, this implies that vendors operating in the market compete for the limited shelf space available in such large retail stores. Given consumer's hectic lifestyles, convenience and value for money are critical parameters, and organized retailers enable both by stocking a wide assortment of products under one roof. Thus, consumer shopping patterns have shifted toward supermarkets and hypermarkets and enhanced the growth of the global pasta market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global pasta market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global pasta market by product (dried pasta, chilled/fresh pasta, and canned/preserved pasta) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The dried pasta segment led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 85%, followed by chilled/fresh pasta, and canned/preserved pasta respectively. However, during the forecast period, the chilled/fresh pasta segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the canned/preserved pasta segment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005592/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com