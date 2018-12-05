Proper Signage Essential to Public as Boxing Day Approaches

Signarama Australia Offers Full Range of Signage Solutions

SYDNEY, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As Australia prepares for its annual Boxing Day holiday on December 26, Signarama Australia, a brand member of United Franchise Group, offers new signs of the times-contemporary, modern signage, representative of the brand's rich history as a world leader in the signage industry.

"As the biggest Signarama market outside of the US, it's important to make an impact, and that's exactly what we're doing," said Rodney Gullan, owner of Signarama Midland (WA) which opened early 2018. "We have had requests that range from updated directional signage and graphic wraps for trucks and cars, to upgraded signage for businesses and organisations."



Boxing Day is a major holiday, and quality, eye-catching signs make it easier for the masses to attend popular events such as the Boxing Day Test Match in Melbourne or the Hobart Yacht Race that covers more than 600 miles from Sydney to Tasmania.

"In some parts of the country, stores offer excess stock at reduced prices on Boxing Day, so it is important that retailers promote their goods with quality ads and quality directional signage," said Rodney Gullan. "Even though Boxing Day is a public holiday, many retail stores open to catch the sales of all the Aussies out there looking for a bargain."

As Boxing Day approaches, it's a great time for businesses to advertise their goods via window and wall graphics, showroom signage and even car wraps for vehicles. This method has proven very effective in Australia and allows maximum exposure during the busiest shopping time of the year.

About Signarama

Signarama, the world's largest sign franchise, offers branding and messaging solutions in addition to comprehensive sign and graphic services to consumers and commercial customers - from business signs, vehicle wraps, and digital signs, to advertising and marketing services. Signarama is part of a successful system of business-to-business franchise brands and development services under the United Franchise Group (UFG). As part of the $49-billion-plus worldwide sign market, Signarama has been at the forefront of the sign industry for more than two decades. Signarama was ranked Number 35 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Global Franchises list in 2016. With over 800 locations in 60 countries, the company expects to have more than 1,500 locations worldwide by the end of 2020. For more information, visit www.SignaramaFranchise.com.au .

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With more than three decades in the franchising industry, and 1,600 franchisees in 80 countries throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

