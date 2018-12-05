(AMF Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX):

Genkyotex shares ISIN code FR00011790542 Euronext Paris Brussels Date Number of shares

making up the

share capital Number of voting rights November 30,

2018 78,777,496 Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 78,777,496 Number of voting rights exercisable at a shareholders'

meeting(2): 78,689,456

(1) In accordance with Article 223-111 of the AMF's General Regulation, this number of shares is calculated based on all shares carrying the right to vote, including those stripped of voting rights.

(2) Less shares stripped of voting rights.

